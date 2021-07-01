Prometeus (PROM) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $11.50 or 0.00034331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $189.24 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.15 or 0.00692806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,312% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

