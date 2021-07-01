Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on PROSY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PROSY stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 244,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,001. Prosus has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $159.56 billion and a PE ratio of 28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

