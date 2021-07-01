Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the May 31st total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PROV stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 369.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 110,751 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

