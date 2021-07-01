Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Lumber Liquidators worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LL. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $612.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

