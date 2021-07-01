Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,568,000 after buying an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.28 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $87.62 and a one year high of $128.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.55.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

