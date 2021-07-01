Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,838,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VAC. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $159.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.