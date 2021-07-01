Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 44,759 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,759 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $70,652,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $64,081,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $24,392,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Magellan Health by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 147,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

