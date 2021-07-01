Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 578 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after buying an additional 667,214 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

