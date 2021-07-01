PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 112.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,331 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $54.57 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

