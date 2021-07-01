PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 83,120 ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. ProShares Short Russell2000 accounts for 5.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $37.65.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

