PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $215,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.80. 415,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,788,541. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $436.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

