PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,919 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.2% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.57. 58,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,065. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $111.68 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

