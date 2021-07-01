Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Down 80.1% in June

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 376,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers during the first quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,793 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

PXS opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

