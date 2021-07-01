Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Cut by Analyst

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of ARCB opened at $58.19 on Thursday. ArcBest has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

