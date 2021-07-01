Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cambridge Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CATC opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,985,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 67,192 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 196,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

