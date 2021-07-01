Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

CarMax stock opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

