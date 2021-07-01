Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

