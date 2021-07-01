Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Lifted by Analyst

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.47. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.30 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.33.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $438.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $304.84 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

