Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QSR. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$79.87 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$67.77 and a twelve month high of C$87.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47. The firm has a market cap of C$24.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.11.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.666 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 99.71%.

In other news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.