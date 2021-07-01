Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Boosted by Raymond James

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

NSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$547.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$8.78 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

