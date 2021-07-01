QS Investors LLC Acquires 4,746 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FOX by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after buying an additional 678,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

