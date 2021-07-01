QS Investors LLC Buys 1,835 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 207,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,101 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 320,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 222,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,589,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1,064.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 88,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

VIAC stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

