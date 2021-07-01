QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $5,272,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $1,522,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.