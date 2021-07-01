QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $176.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.39. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $71.79 and a one year high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,116 shares of company stock valued at $48,978,499. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

