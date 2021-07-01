QS Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Carter Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.