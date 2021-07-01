QS Investors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Teleflex by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Teleflex by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 581,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,635,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX opened at $401.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

