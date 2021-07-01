Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,184 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,396% compared to the typical volume of 146 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOL. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,285,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,251,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,713,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,685,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,394,000.

Shares of IVOL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 53,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,878. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45.

