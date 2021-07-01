QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 46,664 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 228,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.