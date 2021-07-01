Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $492,000 in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIDD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

MIDD stock opened at $173.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.53.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

