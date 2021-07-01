Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $443,000 Investment in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MESA stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MESA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

