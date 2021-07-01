Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,967,000 after buying an additional 287,087 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 84,162 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,918,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.93. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.