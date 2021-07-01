Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

