Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quantum were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Quantum by 1,748.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,895 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum by 75.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,109 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quantum alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QMCO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

QMCO stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $393.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 834,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $144,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 292,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,929 shares of company stock worth $629,354. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.