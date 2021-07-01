Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in June

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 319,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

QTRHF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141. The firm has a market cap of $234.07 million, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.46. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Quarterhill had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.