Quilter Plc Has $485,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.33.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $251.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $260.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.04 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

