Quilter Plc Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock opened at $91.69 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.62.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.