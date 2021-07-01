Quilter Plc Purchases Shares of 150,000 Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Quilter Plc owned 0.05% of Centennial Resource Development at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $6,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 6.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

CDEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.34.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.