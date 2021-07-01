Quilter Plc Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after acquiring an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $234,715,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $187.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.10. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.