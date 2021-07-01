Quilter Plc Sells 368 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

SLF opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.16. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

