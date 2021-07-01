Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Qumu has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 96.16% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 45,841 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the first quarter worth $3,176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 87.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 437,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 204,300 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 48.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the first quarter worth $2,366,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

