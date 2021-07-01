Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,914 shares.The stock last traded at $13.26 and had previously closed at $12.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

