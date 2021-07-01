RAI Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $10.52 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.27 million and $10.52 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002331 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00136151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00170176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,457.89 or 1.00295088 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,359,359 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

