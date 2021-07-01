Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) & nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Head-To-Head Comparison

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares nLIGHT and Rambus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $222.79 million 6.97 -$20.93 million ($0.48) -75.58 Rambus $242.75 million 10.99 -$40.47 million $1.03 23.02

nLIGHT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rambus. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for nLIGHT and Rambus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 2 5 0 2.71 Rambus 0 1 4 0 2.80

nLIGHT currently has a consensus price target of $42.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.97%. Rambus has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.81%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Rambus.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -8.14% -7.07% -5.51% Rambus -15.35% 3.87% 2.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rambus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components. The company also provides fiber amplifiers and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It also provides technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.