Raydium Price Tops $3.49 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $190.08 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00010612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00130490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,876.98 or 0.99847622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002914 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,398,023 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.