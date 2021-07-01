Raymond James Lowers Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target to C$1.89

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$1.89 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.39.

TSE ROXG opened at C$1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$708.63 million and a PE ratio of 26.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.12. Roxgold has a 12 month low of C$1.34 and a 12 month high of C$2.35.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

