Raymond James Raises Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $50.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 72.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66. The company has a market cap of $594.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.71.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 587,704 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,104 in the last 90 days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.