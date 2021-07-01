Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on K92 Mining from C$11.75 to C$11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.87 and a 52-week high of C$9.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.27.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.