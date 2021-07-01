Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) in the last few weeks:

6/22/2021 – BP Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

5/26/2021 – BP Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – BP Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 66.77% and a net margin of 132.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,738 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 230,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 75,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 659,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

