Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS: NRDBY) recently:
- 6/24/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp is now covered by analysts at Pareto Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating.
- 6/14/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.
- 6/10/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating.
- 5/21/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 5/19/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating.
- 5/3/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/3/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,888. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.23.
Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%.
