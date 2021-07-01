Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS: NRDBY) recently:

6/24/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp is now covered by analysts at Pareto Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating.

6/14/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

6/10/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating.

5/21/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/19/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating.

5/3/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/3/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,888. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

