Redd One Day Volume Reaches $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,573.64 or 1.00047526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00033383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.